PermRock Royalty Trust Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.2% Upside

PermRock Royalty Trust Trust with ticker code (PRT) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 3 and 3 calculating the average target price we see 3. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.08 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 44.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 1.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 2.28. The market capitalisation for the company is $25m. Visit the company website at: http://www.permrock.com

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

