Permian Basin Royalty Trust – Consensus Indicates Potential 441.7% Upside

Permian Basin Royalty Trust with ticker code (PBT) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 13 and 13 with the average target price sitting at 13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.4 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 441.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.61 and the 200 day moving average is 3.14. The market capitalisation for the company is $111m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pbt-permian.com

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the Waddell Ranch properties contained 332 net productive oil wells, 106 net productive gas wells, and 120 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties, which consist of various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. The Texas Royalty properties comprised approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

