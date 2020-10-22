PerkinElmer – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.5% Upside

PerkinElmer with ticker code (PKI) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 140 and 105 with a mean TP of 128.86. With the stocks previous close at 123.35 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 121.45 while the 200 day moving average is 106.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,796m. Find out more information at: http://www.perkinelmer.com

PerkinElmer provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental, food, and industrial markets that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophym, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

