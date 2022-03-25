PerkinElmer – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.4% Upside

PerkinElmer found using ticker (PKI) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 206 and 180 calculating the mean target price we have 191.42. Now with the previous closing price of 176.65 this would imply there is a potential upside of 8.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 176.93 and the 200 day moving average is 176.21. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,633m. Visit the company website at: https://www.perkinelmer.com

The potential market cap would be $24,525m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

PerkinElmer provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental, food, and industrial markets that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.