PerkinElmer – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.7% Upside

PerkinElmer with ticker code (PKI) now have 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 192 and 127 with the average target price sitting at 157.54. With the stocks previous close at 139.73 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 12.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 129.97 while the 200 day moving average is 147.42. The company has a market capitalisation of $17,905m. Company Website: https://www.perkinelmer.com

The potential market cap would be $20,188m based on the market concensus.

PerkinElmer provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services. It also provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental, food, and industrial markets that enable its customers to understand the characterize the health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. In addition, this segment offers solutions to farmers and food producers; and analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, semiconductor and electronics, energy, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries. The Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market. Its products are used for testing and screening genetic abnormalities, disorders, and diseases, including down syndrome, hypothyroidism, muscular dystrophy, infertility, and various metabolic conditions. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support genomic workflows using protein coupled receptor and next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, immunodiagnostics, and drug discovery. It serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.