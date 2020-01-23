Pepsico, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -2.9% Downside

Pepsico, Inc. with ticker code (PEP) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 155 and 100 calculating the average target price we see 137.78. With the stocks previous close at 141.86 this would imply there is a potential downside of -2.9%. The 50 day MA is 137.16 while the 200 day moving average is 134.82. The market capitalisation for the company is $199,929m. Find out more information at: http://www.pepsico.com

PepsiCo, Inc. operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company’s Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay’s potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap’n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands. The company’s North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Pepsi, Propel, Sierra Mist, and Tropicana brands; and ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices. Its Latin America segment provides snack foods under the Cheetos, Doritos, Emperador, Lay’s, Marias Gamesa, Rosquinhas Mabel, Ruffles, Sabritas, Saladitas, and Tostitos brands; Quaker-branded cereals and snacks; and beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the 7UP, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, H2oh!, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Pepsi, Pepsi Black, and Toddy. The company’s Europe Sub-Saharan Africa segment offers snack food under the Cheetos, Chipita, Doritos, Lay’s, Ruffles, and Walkers; Quaker-branded cereals and snacks; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the 7UP, Diet Pepsi, Mirinda, Pepsi, Pepsi Max, and Tropicana; ready-to-drink tea products; and dairy products under the Agusha, Chudo, and Domik v Derevne brands. Its Asia, Middle East and North Africa segment provides snack foods under the Cheetos, Chipsy, Doritos, Kurkure, and Lay’s brands; cereals and snacks under the Quaker brand; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the 7UP, Aquafina, Mirinda, Mountain Dew, Pepsi, Sting, and Tropicana brands; and ready-to-drink tea products. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.