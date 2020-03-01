Pepsico – Consenus Indicates Potential 7.4% Upside

Pepsico with ticker code (PEP) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 164 and 115 with the average target price sitting at 146.44. Now with the previous closing price of 136.37 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.4%. The 50 day MA is 142.57 and the 200 day MA is 137.31. The company has a market capitalisation of $184,103m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pepsico.com

PepsiCo operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region. It offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay’s potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. The company also provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap’n crunch, Life, Pasta Roni, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands. In addition, it offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the 7UP, H2oh!, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Pepsi Black, San Carlos, and Toddy, Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Pepsi, Propel, Sierra Mist, Pepsi Max, and Tropicana brands; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products under the Agusha, Chudo, and Domik v Derevne brands. Further, the company provides snack foods under the Cheetos, Chipita, Chipsy, Doritos, Kurkure, Emperador, Lay’s, Walkers, Smith’s, Marias Gamesa, Rosquinhas Mabel, Ruffles, Sabritas, Saladitas, and Tostitos brands; and Quaker-branded cereals and snacks. It serves authorized bottlers, independent distributors, and retailers. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, e-commerce websites, mobile commerce applications, and retailers. PepsiCo was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn