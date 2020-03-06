Pepsico – Consenus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

Pepsico with ticker code (PEP) now have 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 164 and 115 and has a mean target at 146.31. With the stocks previous close at 138.1 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The day 50 moving average is 142.52 while the 200 day moving average is 137.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $187,575m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pepsico.com

PepsiCo operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region. It offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay’s potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. The company also provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap’n crunch, Life, Pasta Roni, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands. In addition, it offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under the 7UP, H2oh!, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Pepsi Black, San Carlos, and Toddy, Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Pepsi, Propel, Sierra Mist, Pepsi Max, and Tropicana brands; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products under the Agusha, Chudo, and Domik v Derevne brands. Further, the company provides snack foods under the Cheetos, Chipita, Chipsy, Doritos, Kurkure, Emperador, Lay’s, Walkers, Smith’s, Marias Gamesa, Rosquinhas Mabel, Ruffles, Sabritas, Saladitas, and Tostitos brands; and Quaker-branded cereals and snacks. It serves authorized bottlers, independent distributors, and retailers. The company sells its products through third-party distributors, e-commerce websites, mobile commerce applications, and retailers. PepsiCo was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

