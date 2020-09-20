Pepsico – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.1% Upside

Pepsico found using ticker (PEP) have now 19 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 156 and 130 calculating the average target price we see 146.59. With the stocks previous close at 133.2 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.1%. The day 50 moving average is 137.08 while the 200 day moving average is 132.32. The market capitalisation for the company is $182,037m. Find out more information at: http://www.pepsico.com

PepsiCo operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products. The company provides its products primarily under the Cheetos, Doritos, Fritos, Lay’s, Ruffles, Tostitos, Aunt Jemima, Cap’n crunch, Life, Pasta Roni, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, Rice-A-Roni, Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Pepsi, Propel, Sierra Mist, Tropicana, Emperador, Marias Gamesa, Rosquinhas Mabel, Sabritas, Saladitas, 7UP, Gatorade, H2oh!, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Pepsi, Pepsi Black, San Carlos, Toddy, Agusha, Chudo, and Domik v Derevne brands. It serves wholesale and other distributors, foodservice customers, grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, discount/dollar stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, hard discounters, e-commerce retailers and authorized independent bottlers, and others through a network of direct-store-delivery, customer warehouse, and distributor networks, as well as directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

