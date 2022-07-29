Twitter
Pepsico – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Pepsico found using ticker (PEP) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 200 and 160 with the average target price sitting at 181.53. With the stocks previous close at 171.59 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.8%. The 50 day MA is 166.71 and the 200 day MA is 167.3. The company has a market cap of $241,293m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pepsico.com

The potential market cap would be $255,271m based on the market concensus.

PepsiCo manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region. It provides dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and spreads, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; dairy products; and sparkling water makers and related products. It serves wholesale and other distributors, foodservice customers, grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, discount/dollar stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, hard discounters, e-commerce retailers and authorized independent bottlers, and others through a network of direct-store-delivery, customer warehouse, and distributor networks, as well as directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

