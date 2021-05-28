Pepsico – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.4% Upside

Pepsico found using ticker (PEP) now have 19 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 165 and 135 with a mean TP of 154.78. Now with the previous closing price of 148.3 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 4.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 144.97 and the 200 day MA is 141.41. The company has a market cap of $202,423m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.pepsico.com

PepsiCo operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products. The company provides its products primarily under the Cheetos, Doritos, Fritos, Lay’s, Ruffles, Tostitos, Aunt Jemima, Cap’n crunch, Life, Pasta Roni, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, Rice-A-Roni, Aquafina, Diet Mountain Dew, Diet Pepsi, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, Pepsi, Propel, Sierra Mist, Tropicana, Emperador, Marias Gamesa, Rosquinhas Mabel, Sabritas, Saladitas, 7UP, Gatorade, H2oh!, Manzanita Sol, Mirinda, Pepsi, Pepsi Black, San Carlos, Toddy, Agusha, Chudo, and Domik v Derevne brands. It serves wholesale and other distributors, foodservice customers, grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, discount/dollar stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, hard discounters, e-commerce retailers and authorized independent bottlers, and others through a network of direct-store-delivery, customer warehouse, and distributor networks, as well as directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.