Pepsico – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.1% Upside

Pepsico found using ticker (PEP) have now 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 200 and 170 with the average target price sitting at 183.68. Now with the previous closing price of 178.24 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.1%. The 50 day MA is 171.34 while the 200 day moving average is 169.64. The market cap for the company is $244,929m. Find out more information at: https://www.pepsico.com

The potential market cap would be $252,405m based on the market concensus.

PepsiCo manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region. It provides dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and spreads, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; dairy products; and sparkling water makers and related products. It serves wholesale and other distributors, foodservice customers, grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, discount/dollar stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, hard discounters, e-commerce retailers and authorized independent bottlers, and others through a network of direct-store-delivery, customer warehouse, and distributor networks, as well as directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.