Pepsico – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

Pepsico found using ticker (PEP) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 213.6 and 170 calculating the average target price we see 189.84. Now with the previous closing price of 171.62 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 180.74 and the 200 day MA is 173.27. The market capitalisation for the company is $233,701m. Company Website: https://www.pepsico.com

The potential market cap would be $258,512m based on the market concensus.

PepsiCo manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region. It provides dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and spreads, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; dairy products; and sparkling water makers and related products. It serves wholesale and other distributors, foodservice customers, grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, discount/dollar stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, hard discounters, e-commerce retailers and authorized independent bottlers, and others through a network of direct-store-delivery, customer warehouse, and distributor networks, as well as directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

