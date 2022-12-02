Pepsico – Consensus Indicates Potential -.1% Downside

Pepsico with ticker code (PEP) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 200 and 170 and has a mean target at 184.1. Now with the previous closing price of 184.36 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.1%. The day 50 moving average is 174.85 while the 200 day moving average is 170.49. The market cap for the company is $256,116m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pepsico.com

The potential market cap would be $255,755m based on the market concensus.

PepsiCo manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region. It provides dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and spreads, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; dairy products; and sparkling water makers and related products. It serves wholesale and other distributors, foodservice customers, grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, discount/dollar stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, hard discounters, e-commerce retailers and authorized independent bottlers, and others through a network of direct-store-delivery, customer warehouse, and distributor networks, as well as directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.