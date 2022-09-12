Pepsico, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.2% Upside

Pepsico, Inc. found using ticker (PEP) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 200 and 160 and has a mean target at 181.69. With the stocks previous close at 172.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.2%. The 50 day MA is 173.54 and the 200 day moving average is 169.42. The company has a market capitalisation of $239,057m. Visit the company website at: https://www.pepsico.com

The potential market cap would be $251,545m based on the market concensus.

PepsiCo, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region. It provides dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and spreads, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; dairy products; and sparkling water makers and related products. It serves wholesale and other distributors, foodservice customers, grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, discount/dollar stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, hard discounters, e-commerce retailers and authorized independent bottlers, and others through a network of direct-store-delivery, customer warehouse, and distributor networks, as well as directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.