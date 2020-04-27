People’s Utah Bancorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

People’s Utah Bancorp with ticker code (PUB) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 21 and 19 with a mean TP of 20.33. With the stocks previous close at 18.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.5%. The day 50 moving average is 18.14 and the 200 day moving average is 26.04. The market cap for the company is $355m. Find out more information at: http://www.peoplesutah.com

People’s Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People’s Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate lending comprising acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and mortgage financing; commercial and industrial loans, as well as leasing; consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, debt consolidation loans, and general consumer lending; and SBA loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; investment securities, such as U.S. Agency issues, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds; and mobile and Internet banking, automatic teller machine, treasury management, remote deposit capture, bill pay, cashier’s checks, money orders, and safe deposit services. It serves real estate developers and contractors, small to medium sized businesses, individuals, and professionals and professional firms through 26 retail branches located in Utah and southern Idaho. People’s Utah Bancorp was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn