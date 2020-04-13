People’s Utah Bancorp – Consenus Indicates Potential 10.0% Upside

People’s Utah Bancorp with ticker code (PUB) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 22 and 18 with a mean TP of 20.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.48 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.0%. The 50 day MA is 20.21 while the 200 day moving average is 26.79. The company has a market capitalisation of $389m. Visit the company website at: http://www.peoplesutah.com

People’s Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People’s Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate lending comprising acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and mortgage financing; commercial and industrial loans, as well as leasing; consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, debt consolidation loans, and general consumer lending; and SBA loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; investment securities, such as U.S. Agency issues, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds; and mobile and Internet banking, automatic teller machine, treasury management, remote deposit capture, bill pay, cashier’s checks, money orders, and safe deposit services. It serves real estate developers and contractors, small to medium sized businesses, individuals, and professionals and professional firms through 26 retail branches located in Utah and southern Idaho. People’s Utah Bancorp was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

