People’s Utah Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

People’s Utah Bancorp found using ticker (PUB) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 23.25. Now with the previous closing price of 21.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.89 and the 200 day moving average is 20.71. The company has a market capitalisation of $422m. Company Website: 0

