Home » USA Broker Ratings » People’s Utah Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

People’s Utah Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

19th October 2020

People’s Utah Bancorp found using ticker (PUB) now have 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 21 calculating the average target price we see 23.25. Now with the previous closing price of 21.95 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The day 50 moving average is 20.76 while the 200 day moving average is 20.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $422m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

0

