People’s Utah Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

People’s Utah Bancorp with ticker code (PUB) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 23.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.95 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.21 while the 200 day moving average is 20.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $422m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

0

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn