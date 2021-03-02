People’s Utah Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

People’s Utah Bancorp with ticker code (PUB) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 23.25. With the stocks previous close at 21.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The day 50 moving average is 27.24 while the 200 day moving average is 22.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $422m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

0