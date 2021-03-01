People’s Utah Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

People’s Utah Bancorp found using ticker (PUB) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 21 and has a mean target at 23.25. With the stocks previous close at 21.95 this indicates there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.24 and the 200 day MA is 22.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $422m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

