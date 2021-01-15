People’s Utah Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

People’s Utah Bancorp with ticker code (PUB) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 23.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.95 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $422m. Company Website: 0

