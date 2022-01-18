People’s Utah Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

People’s Utah Bancorp with ticker code (PUB) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 26 and 21 with the average target price sitting at 23.25. Now with the previous closing price of 21.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 27.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.56. The company has a market capitalisation of $422m. Find out more information at: 0

The potential market cap would be $447m based on the market concensus.