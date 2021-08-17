People’s Utah Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

People’s Utah Bancorp found using ticker (PUB) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 21 calculating the average target price we see 23.25. With the stocks previous close at 21.95 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.24 and the 200 day MA is 22.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $422m. Find out more information at: 0

0