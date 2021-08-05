People’s Utah Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

People’s Utah Bancorp with ticker code (PUB) have now 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 21 with the average target price sitting at 23.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.95 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 27.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to 22.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $422m. Find out more information at: 0

0