People’s Utah Bancorp – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.9% Upside

People’s Utah Bancorp found using ticker (PUB) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 21 calculating the average target price we see 23.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.95 this would imply there is a potential upside of 5.9%. The 50 day MA is 27.24 and the 200 day moving average is 22.56. The company has a market cap of $422m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

0