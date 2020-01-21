People’s – Consenus Indicates Potential 8.7% Upside

People’s with ticker code (PBCT) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 19 and 15.5 calculating the mean target price we have 17.45. With the stocks previous close at 16.05 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 8.7%. The 50 day MA is 16.61 and the 200 day moving average is 16.04. The market cap for the company is $6,994m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.peoples.com

People’s United Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for People’s United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and commercial insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 422 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 607 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.