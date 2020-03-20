People’s – Consenus Indicates Potential 20.7% Upside

People’s with ticker code (PBCT) have now 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 17.5 and 15.5 with the average target price sitting at 16.7. Given that the stocks previous close was at 13.84 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 20.7%. The day 50 moving average is 14.87 and the 200 day MA is 15.88. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,691m. Visit the company website at: http://www.peoples.com

People’s United Financial operates as the bank holding company for People’s United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering services. This segment also provides equipment financing; cash management, correspondent banking, and municipal banking services; and institutional trust, corporate trust, private banking, and commercial insurance services. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer lending, including residential mortgage and home equity lending; and consumer deposit gathering services. This segment also provides brokerage, financial advisory, investment management, life insurance, and non-institutional trust services. In addition, the company offers online banking, investment trading, and telephone banking services. It operates through a network of 422 branches in Connecticut, southeastern New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine, and New Hampshire, as well as 607 ATMs. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

