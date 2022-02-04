Penumbra – Consensus Indicates Potential 44.2% Upside

Penumbra with ticker code (PEN) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 350 and 300 calculating the average target price we see 323.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 224.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 44.2%. The 50 day MA is 248.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 264.58. The market cap for the company is $8,146m. Company Website: https://www.penumbrainc.com

The potential market cap would be $11,747m based on the market concensus.

Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; immersive virtual reality and display system that displays and tracks upper-extremity rehabilitation exercises under the REAL Immersive System brand name; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand name, as well as a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and POD Packing Coil brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.