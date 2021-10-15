Twitter
Penumbra – Consensus Indicates Potential 21.4% Upside

Broker Ratings

Penumbra with ticker code (PEN) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 340 and 295 with the average target price sitting at 319.8. With the stocks previous close at 263.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of 21.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 271.96 and the 200 day moving average is 269.87. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,840m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.penumbrainc.com

Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; immersive virtual reality and display system that displays and tracks upper-extremity rehabilitation exercises under the REAL Immersive System brand name; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and detachable, microcatheter-deliverable occlusion devices designed primarily to occlude peripheral vessels under the POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand name, as well as a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and POD Packing Coil brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

