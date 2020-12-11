Twitter
Pentair plc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Pentair plc. found using ticker (PNR) have now 17 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 66 and 47 and has a mean target at 56.82. Given that the stocks previous close was at 51.12 this would imply there is a potential upside of 11.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 51.96 and the 200 moving average now moves to 45.27. The market cap for the company is $8,750m. Visit the company website at: http://www.pentair.com

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications. This segment offers its products under the Kreepy Krauly, Pentair, and Sta-Rite brand names. The Filtration Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and markets components and systems, such as point-of-entry and point-of-use filtration, valves, and automated controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as advanced filtration, oil and gas separation, membrane technology, and energy recovery for food and beverage, and industrial applications. This segment offers its products under the Codeline, Everpure, Haffmans, Pelican, RainSoft, SÃ¼dmo, and X-Flow brand names. The Flow Technologies segment manufactures and sells light duty diaphragm pumps, high-flow turbine pumps, and solid handling pumps. Its pumps are used in residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, fluid delivery, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray applications. This segment offers its products under the Aurora, Berkeley, Fairbanks-Nijhuis, Hydromatic, Hypro, Jung Pumpen, Pentair, Myers, Sta-Rite, and Shurflo brand names. It serves businesses engaged in wholesale and retail distribution in the residential and commercial, food and beverage, and industrial verticals, as well as end-users, consumers, and original equipment manufacturers. Pentair plc was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

