Pentair plc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.2% Upside

Pentair plc. with ticker code (PNR) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 39 calculating the mean target price we have 47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 43.45 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.2%. The 50 day MA is 44.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 37.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $7,252m. Find out more information at: http://www.pentair.com

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications. This segment offers its products under the Kreepy Krauly, Pentair, and Sta-Rite brand names. The Filtration Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and markets components and systems, such as point-of-entry and point-of-use filtration, valves, and automated controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as advanced filtration, oil and gas separation, membrane technology, and energy recovery for food and beverage, and industrial applications. This segment offers its products under the Codeline, Everpure, Haffmans, Pelican, RainSoft, SÃ¼dmo, and X-Flow brand names. The Flow Technologies segment manufactures and sells light duty diaphragm pumps, high-flow turbine pumps, and solid handling pumps. Its pumps are used in residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, fluid delivery, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray applications. This segment offers its products under the Aurora, Berkeley, Fairbanks-Nijhuis, Hydromatic, Hypro, Jung Pumpen, Pentair, Myers, Sta-Rite, and Shurflo brand names. It serves businesses engaged in wholesale and retail distribution in the residential and commercial, food and beverage, and industrial verticals, as well as end-users, consumers, and original equipment manufacturers. Pentair plc was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

