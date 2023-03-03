Penske Automotive Group, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.8% Upside

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. with ticker code (PAG) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 180 and 88 calculating the average target price we see 151.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 144.72 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 4.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 127.65 and the 200 moving average now moves to 116.42. The market cap for the company is $9,921m. Find out more information at: https://www.penskeautomotive.com

The potential market cap would be $10,392m based on the market concensus.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors. The company is also involved in the sale of new and used motor vehicles, maintenance and repair services, sale and placement of third-party finance and insurance products, third-party extended service and maintenance contracts, replacement and aftermarket automotive products, collision repair services, and wholesale of parts. In addition, it operates a heavy and medium duty truck dealership, which offers Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as offers a range of used trucks. Further, it imports and distributes Western Star heavy-duty trucks, MAN heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and Dennis Eagle refuse collection vehicles with associated parts. Additionally, the company distributes diesel and gas engines, and power systems. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.