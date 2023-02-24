Penske Automotive Group, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.4% Downside

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. with ticker code (PAG) now have 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 175 and 88 with the average target price sitting at 145.6. With the stocks previous close at 147.6 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -1.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 125.44 and the 200 day MA is 115.56. The market cap for the company is $10,071m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.penskeautomotive.com

The potential market cap would be $9,935m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors. The company is also involved in the sale of new and used motor vehicles, maintenance and repair services, sale and placement of third-party finance and insurance products, third-party extended service and maintenance contracts, replacement and aftermarket automotive products, collision repair services, and wholesale of parts. In addition, it operates a heavy and medium duty truck dealership, which offers Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as offers a range of used trucks. Further, it imports and distributes Western Star heavy-duty trucks, MAN heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and Dennis Eagle refuse collection vehicles with associated parts. Additionally, the company distributes diesel and gas engines, and power systems. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.