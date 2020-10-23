Penske Automotive Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.6% Upside

Penske Automotive Group with ticker code (PAG) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 70 and 49 and has a mean target at 58.67. Now with the previous closing price of 56.1 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 50.57 and the 200 day moving average is 42.47. The company has a market cap of $4,525m. Visit the company website at: http://www.penskeautomotive.com

Penske Automotive Group, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors. The company engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles; and related products and services, including vehicle and collision repair services, as well as in the placement of finance and lease contracts, third-party insurance products, and other aftermarket products. It also operates used vehicle supercenters that retails and wholesales used vehicles. The company also operates a heavy and medium duty trucks dealership, offering primarily Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as a range of used trucks, services and parts, and maintenance and repair services. In addition, it imports and distributes Western Star heavy-duty trucks, MAN heavy and medium duty trucks, buses, and Dennis Eagle refuse collection vehicles, together with associated parts. Further, the company distributes diesel and gas engines, and power systems. The company operates 317 retail automotive franchises, including 145 franchises located in the United States and 172 franchises located outside of the United States; sixteen used vehicle supercenters in the United States and the United Kingdom; and 25 commercial truck dealerships in Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia, Utah, Idaho, and Canada. Penske Automotive Group was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

