Penske Automotive Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.2% Upside

Penske Automotive Group found using ticker (PAG) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 141 and 98 with a mean TP of 115. With the stocks previous close at 87.65 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 31.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 86.96 and the 200 moving average now moves to 82.65. The market cap for the company is $7,188m. Visit the company website at: http://www.penskeautomotive.com

Penske Automotive Group, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors. The company engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles, and related products and services comprise vehicle and collision repair services, as well as placement of finance and lease contracts, third-party insurance products, and other aftermarket products; and wholesale of parts. It also operates a heavy and medium duty truck dealership, which offers Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as a range of used trucks, and maintenance and repair services. In addition, it imports and distributes Western Star heavy-duty trucks, MAN heavy and medium duty trucks, buses, and Dennis Eagle refuse collection vehicles with associated parts in Australia, New Zealand, and portions of the Pacific. Further, the company distributes diesel and gas engines, and power systems. The company operates 304 retail automotive franchises, including 142 franchises located in the United States and 162 franchises located outside of the United States; 17 used vehicle supercenters in the United States and the United Kingdom; and 25 commercial truck dealerships in Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia, Utah, and Idaho, the United States, as well as Canada. Penske Automotive Group was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.