Penske Automotive Group – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.1% Upside

Penske Automotive Group with ticker code (PAG) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 84 and 49 calculating the average target price we see 66.86. With the stocks previous close at 59.64 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 55.22 and the 200 moving average now moves to 45.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,663m. Visit the company website at: http://www.penskeautomotive.com

Penske Automotive Group, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors. The company engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles; and related products and services, including vehicle and collision repair services, as well as in the placement of finance and lease contracts, third-party insurance products, and other aftermarket products. It also operates used vehicle supercenters that retails and wholesales used vehicles. The company also operates a heavy and medium duty trucks dealership, offering primarily Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as a range of used trucks, services and parts, and maintenance and repair services. In addition, it imports and distributes Western Star heavy-duty trucks, MAN heavy and medium duty trucks, buses, and Dennis Eagle refuse collection vehicles, together with associated parts. Further, the company distributes diesel and gas engines, and power systems. The company operates 317 retail automotive franchises, including 145 franchises located in the United States and 172 franchises located outside of the United States; sixteen used vehicle supercenters in the United States and the United Kingdom; and 25 commercial truck dealerships in Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia, Utah, Idaho, and Canada. Penske Automotive Group was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.