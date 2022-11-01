Pensionbee Group PLC 64.7% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Pensionbee Group PLC with ticker (LON:PBEE) now has a potential upside of 64.7% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 170 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Pensionbee Group PLC share price of 60 GBX at opening today (01/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 64.7%. Trading has ranged between 48 (52 week low) and 151 (52 week high) with an average of 116,425 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £132,564,967.



Pensionbee Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based direct to consumer financial technology company. The Company provides online pension throughout United Kingdom. Its platform, Trustpilot allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions from the age of 55. Its services include combine, contribute, withdraw, and others. It delivers a customer proposition to pension holders in the United Kingdom defined contribution pensions market, catering to many people.







