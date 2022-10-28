Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Pensana publishes Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2022

Pensana plc

Pensana plc (LON:PRE) has advised that the Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2022 has been published on the Company’s website https://pensana.co.uk/Company-Reports/

The Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy will be published on Pensana’s website and will be posted to shareholders on or about 8 November 2022.

A copy of the Annual Report will also shortly be available on the National Storage Mechanism under the following link – https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism   

