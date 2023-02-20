PennyMac Mortgage Investment Tr – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.2% Upside

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Tr found using ticker (PMT) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 16 and 13.5 with a mean TP of 14.85. With the stocks previous close at 14.25 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 14.15 while the 200 day moving average is 14.34. The company has a market capitalisation of $1,252m. Find out more information at: https://www.pennymacmortgageinvestmenttrust.com

The potential market cap would be $1,305m based on the market concensus.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company’s Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. Its Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), as well as related interest rate hedging activities. The company’s Correspondent Production segment is involved in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.