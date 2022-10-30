Twitter Linkedin Facebook

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Tr – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Tr with ticker code (PMT) now have 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 18 and 12.5 with a mean TP of 15.91. Now with the previous closing price of 12.64 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.9%. The 50 day MA is 13.38 and the 200 day MA is 15.09. The company has a market cap of $1,262m. Company Website: https://www.pennymacmortgageinvestmenttrust.com

The potential market cap would be $1,588m based on the market concensus.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company’s Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. Its Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), as well as related interest rate hedging activities. The company’s Correspondent Production segment is involved in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

