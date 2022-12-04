Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Tr – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Tr found using ticker (PMT) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 18 and 13 calculating the average target price we see 15.45. Given that the stocks previous close was at 15.26 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.2%. The day 50 moving average is 13.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to 14.81. The company has a market cap of $1,350m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.pennymacmortgageinvestmenttrust.com

The potential market cap would be $1,367m based on the market concensus.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company’s Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. Its Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), as well as related interest rate hedging activities. The company’s Correspondent Production segment is involved in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

