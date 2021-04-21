PennyMac Mortgage Investment Tr – Consensus Indicates Potential -.5% Downside

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Tr with ticker code (PMT) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 21.5 and 18 calculating the average target price we see 19.39. With the stocks previous close at 19.49 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.5%. The day 50 moving average is 19.57 while the 200 day moving average is 17.96. The market cap for the company is $1,869m. Company Website: http://www.pennymacmortgageinvestmenttrust.com

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. The company’s Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS); and related interest rate hedging activities. Its Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.