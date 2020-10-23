Pennsylvania Real Estate Invest – Consensus Indicates Potential 78.6% Upside

Pennsylvania Real Estate Invest with ticker code (PEI) have now 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 1 with a mean TP of 1. Now with the previous closing price of 0.56 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 78.6%. The 50 day MA is 0.67 while the 200 day moving average is 1.07. The market cap for the company is $48m. Company Website: http://www.preit.com

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT’s robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic’s top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn