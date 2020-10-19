Pennsylvania Real Estate Invest – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.8% Upside

Pennsylvania Real Estate Invest found using ticker (PEI) now have 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 1 and 1 with a mean TP of 1. With the stocks previous close at 0.65 this indicates there is a potential upside of 53.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 0.7 while the 200 day moving average is 1.08. The company has a market cap of $47m. Find out more information at: http://www.preit.com

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT’s robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic’s top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn