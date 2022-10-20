Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Pennon Group plc 9.1% potential upside indicated by Deutsche

Pennon Group plc with ticker (LON:PNN) now has a potential upside of 9.1% according to Deutsche.



Deutsche set a target price of 880 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Pennon Group plc share price of 800 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 9.1%. Trading has ranged between 735 (52 week low) and 1,250 (52 week high) with an average of 1,464,098 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £2,090,996,456.

Pennon Group plc is a United Kingdom-based environmental infrastructure company. The Company’s business is operated through three principal subsidiaries, South West Water Limited, Bristol Water Group and Pennon Water Services Limited. Its core business includes Water and wastewater, and Water retail services. Its water segment includes regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water Limited and the regulated water services undertaken by Bristol Water Group. The non-household retail business reflects the services provided by Pennon Water Services Limited. It provides water and wastewater services in Cornwall, Devon, parts of Dorset and Somerset, and the Isles of Scilly, and water only services in parts of Dorset, Hampshire, Wiltshire, Bristol City, North Somerset and areas of Bath, North East Somerset and South Gloucestershire. It provides water and wastewater retail services to non-household customer accounts across Great Britain.



