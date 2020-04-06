Pennon Group plc 9.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

Pennon Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PNN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Jefferies International. Pennon Group plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 1140 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 9.1% from today’s opening price of 1044.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 21 points and increased 43.5 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1210.5 GBX while the year low share price is currently 693.4 GBX.

Pennon Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,134.32 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 934.11. There are currently 421,028,114 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,419,797. Market capitalisation for LON:PNN is £4,420,795,197 GBP.

