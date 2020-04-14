Pennon Group plc 6.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by Credit Suisse

Pennon Group plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:PNN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Credit Suisse. Pennon Group plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Credit Suisse have set a target price of 1035 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -6.8% from the opening price of 1110.5 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 109.5 points and increased 50.5 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 1210.5 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 693.4 GBX.

Pennon Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,130.77 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 942.01. There are currently 421,028,114 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,480,338. Market capitalisation for LON:PNN is £4,542,893,350 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn