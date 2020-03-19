Pennon Group plc 6.1% Potential Upside Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Pennon Group plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:PNN) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ today by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Pennon Group plc are listed in the Utilities sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 1200 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 6.1% from the opening price of 1131 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 45 points and increased 114 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1210.5 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 693.4 GBX.

Pennon Group plc has a 50 day moving average of 1,125.31 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 911.79. There are currently 2,294,183,992 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,555,052. Market capitalisation for LON:PNN is £4,488,054,502 GBP.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn